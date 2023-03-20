Sign up
Photo 680
Spring Thaw Underway
From snow and ice to mud and puddles and a hint of green. Finally seeing hope of the return of Spring!
Many thanks for all your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
2654
photos
49
followers
71
following
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
679
943
944
945
946
947
680
948
Tags
snow
,
reflections
,
spring
,
puddles
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice reflection
March 21st, 2023
