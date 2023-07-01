Previous
Singing Or Complaining? by bjywamer
Photo 728

Singing Or Complaining?

This swallow sat in this spot for the longest time, allowing me to take multiple photos through our living room window. This one turned out the best!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Barb

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is fabulous!
July 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Great dof
July 3rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 3rd, 2023  
