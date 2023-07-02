Previous
Next
Strawberry Rhubarb Birthday Pie by bjywamer
Photo 729

Strawberry Rhubarb Birthday Pie

This is the 4th variety of strawberry pie that I have made in the last several weeks as we have been literally overrun with strawberries from our two patches. It was delicious, If I do say so myself.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise