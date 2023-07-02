Sign up
Photo 729
Strawberry Rhubarb Birthday Pie
This is the 4th variety of strawberry pie that I have made in the last several weeks as we have been literally overrun with strawberries from our two patches. It was delicious, If I do say so myself.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:52am
Tags
strawberry
desserts
rhubarb
pies
