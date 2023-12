My Christmas Gift From Ken...

Once again, my talented and thoughtful husband put his woodworking skills to use to make me this beautiful plaque (Scripture ref. I Corinthians 13:13) The lettering is all of one piece, and each time there is a new hole to be cut Ken has to pause, lift and move the scroll saw blade and reposition it! Amazing patience that man has! I am blessed!



