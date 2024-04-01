Tired Puppy Dog!

Since my knee gave out exactly a month ago our very kind neighbor has been taking Trapper to her yard every day. There,he can run to his heart's content, and we don't have to worry about his getting loose, as he did from our yard a summer or two ago. Trapper now sleeps like a champion most of the evening and even until about 7 a.m. in the morning. His former habit was to wake me at around 4:30 to have his first meal of the day and go out to relieve himself. No we know that wasn't necessary at all! LOL