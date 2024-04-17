Sign up
Previous
Photo 795
Happy Barn?
Thought this barn looked as though it's smiling. LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so welcome and appreciated!
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3060
photos
60
followers
77
following
217% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th April 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
scenery
,
barns
,
montana
Joan Robillard
ace
It does. Wonderful
April 19th, 2024
