Photo 796
Yellow-headed Blackbird
Loved catching this blackbird singing it's head off!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
birds
spring
montana
blackbirds
ndao23
