Previous
My Clematis Vine by bjywamer
Photo 457

My Clematis Vine

Love how beautiful this well-established clematis vine is. It was planted there by our home's previous owners.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise