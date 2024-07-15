Sign up
Previous
Photo 458
Loon Whirligig
This is only one of a number of whirligigs that Ken has made and which hang along our back deck. But, this one is my favorite because I absolutely LOVE loons!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3338
photos
73
followers
96
following
125% complete
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
1242
879
227
457
1243
880
458
228
Views
3
Album
Overflow...
Tags
hobbies
,
crafts
,
woodworking
,
loons
