Previous
Loon Whirligig by bjywamer
Photo 458

Loon Whirligig

This is only one of a number of whirligigs that Ken has made and which hang along our back deck. But, this one is my favorite because I absolutely LOVE loons!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise