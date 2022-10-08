Photographing The Bull Elk...

This is the young photographer with a nice lens that caused us to stop and scan the distance to see what had him so intrigued. It was a big bull elk which, at that moment wasn't very close at hand. We saw the direction the elk was heading and knew there was a short "loop" road that would take us closer to him. For the next fifteen minutes I snapped photo after photo. Before it was all said and done, the elk was only a distance of about two feet from the driver's side window of our truck, at which point he lowered his antlers and feinted a warning for us to move on. (No, we weren't harassing him by any means. He had voluntarily come that close to the road we were on!) Too close for a photo with my 600mm lens and happened too fast anyway. I remembered the challenge here to photograph a photographer. So, here's what will probably be my one and only offering. lol Best on black! P.S. See my main album for the photo of "Harold" the bull elk.