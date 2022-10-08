Previous
Next
Photographing The Bull Elk... by bjywamer
Photo 381

Photographing The Bull Elk...

This is the young photographer with a nice lens that caused us to stop and scan the distance to see what had him so intrigued. It was a big bull elk which, at that moment wasn't very close at hand. We saw the direction the elk was heading and knew there was a short "loop" road that would take us closer to him. For the next fifteen minutes I snapped photo after photo. Before it was all said and done, the elk was only a distance of about two feet from the driver's side window of our truck, at which point he lowered his antlers and feinted a warning for us to move on. (No, we weren't harassing him by any means. He had voluntarily come that close to the road we were on!) Too close for a photo with my 600mm lens and happened too fast anyway. I remembered the challenge here to photograph a photographer. So, here's what will probably be my one and only offering. lol Best on black! P.S. See my main album for the photo of "Harold" the bull elk.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise