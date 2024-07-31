After Storm Cleanup

A few days back Missoula and the surrounding area had a major rain downpour and wind storm. There was a huge amount of damage to properties and many trees or portions of trees came down. This crew was working right across the way from where we saw the whitetail buck, very close to Walmart. Everywhere we went around town we saw massive piles of brush and limbs along the streets and in people's yards. Thankfully, the storm never came north to us here in our little community.



