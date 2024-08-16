Previous
Dancing (?) Cormorant by bjywamer
Photo 424

Dancing (?) Cormorant

This cormorant had its wings spread out but my photo of it that way were kind of distant. We drove closer and this is how it looked for my next photo. Thought it looked a bit like it was dancing! LOL

16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
