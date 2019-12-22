Previous
Winter Hike by bkbinthecity
Photo 3025

Winter Hike

Yesterday l took the time to go on a short winter hike. This was in the Whitemud Nature Ravine
It was a wonderful time out and l loved it
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
828% complete

