Photo 3030
Decade Of Pictures 2015
Continuing with my look back over the past decade on my project.
1. The little patio outside of the Greek
restaurant Koutouki
2. A view of Edmonton's beautiful river valley
3. One of many beautiful murals in Edmonton
4. The Ice Castle that gets built in Hawrelak
Park during the winter
Tomorrow 2016
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
snow
ice
winter
mural
restaurant
landscape
art
collage
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture
December 27th, 2019
Nina Ganci
Impressive collage
fav
thanks for sharing your memories
December 27th, 2019
Margaret Brown
ace
Super colourful collage, like the Ice castle
December 27th, 2019
365 Project
