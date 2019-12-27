Previous
Decade Of Pictures 2015 by bkbinthecity
Decade Of Pictures 2015

Continuing with my look back over the past decade on my project.

1. The little patio outside of the Greek
restaurant Koutouki

2. A view of Edmonton's beautiful river valley

3. One of many beautiful murals in Edmonton

4. The Ice Castle that gets built in Hawrelak
Park during the winter

Tomorrow 2016
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
December 27th, 2019  
Nina Ganci
Impressive collage
fav
thanks for sharing your memories
December 27th, 2019  
Margaret Brown ace
Super colourful collage, like the Ice castle
December 27th, 2019  
