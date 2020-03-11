Previous
More Snow by bkbinthecity
Photo 3105

More Snow

We made a quick stop at Ben's Deli today on our way home and the snow started up again. Fortunately it did not last to long
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
850% complete

Photo Details

