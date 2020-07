In Training

Over the past three days during the day we have been taking a course on line through a Zoom meeting working towards becoming Certified Community Service Chaplains. Over the past number of years we have made ourselves available in a voluntary capacity as Chaplains.

When the opportunity arose for us to become certified we decided to take the course.

It has been very informative. These pics show a couple of the modules we took.

We continue the course next week . You are never to old to learn