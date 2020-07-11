Sign up
Photo 3227
Big Horn Truck
Made a quick stop at the High Street shopping area and as l was going into one of the stores and saw this truck. Definitely a first for me
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
