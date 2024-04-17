Previous
Buildings of Pella, Iowa by bkbinthecity
Photo 4617

Buildings of Pella, Iowa

Continuing with our trip to Pella in 1998. Here is a look at a typical street with its lovely architecture
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1264% complete

Rick ace
Nice capture.
April 18th, 2024  
Diane ace
Love the variety of architectural styles and the vintage feeling to this photo.
April 18th, 2024  
