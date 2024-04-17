Sign up
Previous
Photo 4617
Buildings of Pella, Iowa
Continuing with our trip to Pella in 1998. Here is a look at a typical street with its lovely architecture
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
street
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
iowa
,
pella
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
April 18th, 2024
Diane
ace
Love the variety of architectural styles and the vintage feeling to this photo.
April 18th, 2024
