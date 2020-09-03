Previous
Next
Crawford Block by bkbinthecity
Photo 3281

Crawford Block

The Crawford Block was built by Herbert H. Crawford in 1912. It was built as a two story building to house Crawford's Real Estate business.
In 1917 Crawford moved out of the building and Freads Chocolates moved in.
Later the Farmer's Supply Co-operative moved in.
Crawford sold the building in 1935 and it became home to Strathcona Furniture until 1996.
A third floor was then added on and $400,000 was spent on renovations turning the top two floors into apartments and the ground floor has been used for a variety of retail stores.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
I love old brick buildings! Great shot.
September 4th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done
September 4th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Nicely done! I love these kinds of finds.
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise