The Crawford Block was built by Herbert H. Crawford in 1912. It was built as a two story building to house Crawford's Real Estate business.
In 1917 Crawford moved out of the building and Freads Chocolates moved in.
Later the Farmer's Supply Co-operative moved in.
Crawford sold the building in 1935 and it became home to Strathcona Furniture until 1996.
A third floor was then added on and $400,000 was spent on renovations turning the top two floors into apartments and the ground floor has been used for a variety of retail stores.