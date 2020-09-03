Crawford Block

The Crawford Block was built by Herbert H. Crawford in 1912. It was built as a two story building to house Crawford's Real Estate business.

In 1917 Crawford moved out of the building and Freads Chocolates moved in.

Later the Farmer's Supply Co-operative moved in.

Crawford sold the building in 1935 and it became home to Strathcona Furniture until 1996.

A third floor was then added on and $400,000 was spent on renovations turning the top two floors into apartments and the ground floor has been used for a variety of retail stores.