Grounded by bkbinthecity
Photo 3302

Grounded

The Edmonton Queen Riverboat was damaged earlier this year during the Spring thaw when some ice flows crashed in the boat when it was docked at Rafters Landing.
When it was possible it was moved down here to Whitemud Park. It is now being repaired.
I came across it on my walk down one of the paths.
Today marks six months that l was laid off from my job and unfortunately at the moment prospects are not looking good.
So l just remain positive and find things to fill the time each day as l continue looking
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
904% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find, so good to hear that it will be fixed. So many people suffering and in a similar situation. Praying that something positive will come your way soon.
September 25th, 2020  
