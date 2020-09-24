Grounded

The Edmonton Queen Riverboat was damaged earlier this year during the Spring thaw when some ice flows crashed in the boat when it was docked at Rafters Landing.

When it was possible it was moved down here to Whitemud Park. It is now being repaired.

I came across it on my walk down one of the paths.

Today marks six months that l was laid off from my job and unfortunately at the moment prospects are not looking good.

So l just remain positive and find things to fill the time each day as l continue looking