Postcards Day 1

This Thursday is World Postcard Day. Over the year l have bought postcards while on trips, had postcards sent to me and have bought postcards in antique shops.

I have decided to take a few days leading up to World Postcard Day to share some of my postcards with you.

Today starting with the top left and working clockwise are

1. Bought this on our way home from Kansas City in 1998. On the way home we traveled through Colorado stopping at Georgetown



2. Bought this on a trip to Cranbrook a few years ago. Kimberly is a beautiful Bavarian town just a short distance from Cranbrook



3. Bought this card on our way to Portland Oregon back in the late 90's. Lynden WA is a beautiful Dutch Village.



4. Bought this card when we travelled to England in the Spring of 1990 as part of the missions program we were part of in our Bible College days