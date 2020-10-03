Previous
Next
Cozy Neighborhood by bkbinthecity
Photo 3311

Cozy Neighborhood

This was the scene as l saw it standing by the birdhouses in yesterday's post. This the Garneau neighborhood located close to the University of Alberta
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It does look rather cozy.
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise