Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3311
Cozy Neighborhood
This was the scene as l saw it standing by the birdhouses in yesterday's post. This the Garneau neighborhood located close to the University of Alberta
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3311
photos
328
followers
409
following
907% complete
View this month »
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
2nd October 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
neighborhood
Diana
ace
It does look rather cozy.
October 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close