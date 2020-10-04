Sign up
Photo 3312
A Classic
I came across this car parked on the corner from yesterday's picture. It is a Chrysler Windsor. I am not sure what year it is but l decided it was worth taking a picture
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
car
,
vehicle
,
auto
eDorre Andresen
ace
It's a beauty! Great capture.
October 5th, 2020
