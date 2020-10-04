Previous
A Classic by bkbinthecity
A Classic

I came across this car parked on the corner from yesterday's picture. It is a Chrysler Windsor. I am not sure what year it is but l decided it was worth taking a picture
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

eDorre Andresen ace
It's a beauty! Great capture.
October 5th, 2020  
