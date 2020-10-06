Previous
Next
Celebration of Community by bkbinthecity
Photo 3314

Celebration of Community

Today we were back at Hawrelak Park. They just opened up a new pavilion and display honoring a century of Community Leagues throughout the city.
This frame is located near the pavilion
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise