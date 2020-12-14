Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3383
On A Break
Across from city hall is this statue. Known as Lunchbreak. The figure is commonly known here as Lunchbox Joe.
As you can see he is being safe during the lockdown
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
2
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3383
photos
336
followers
427
following
926% complete
View this month »
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
7th December 2020 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
canada
,
art
,
statue
,
alberta
,
edmonton
Lesley
ace
What an excellent statue. So good I had to look twice.
December 15th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful statue - like Lesley I had to be sure before I commented !! fav
December 15th, 2020
