Previous
Next
On A Break by bkbinthecity
Photo 3383

On A Break

Across from city hall is this statue. Known as Lunchbreak. The figure is commonly known here as Lunchbox Joe.
As you can see he is being safe during the lockdown
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What an excellent statue. So good I had to look twice.
December 15th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful statue - like Lesley I had to be sure before I commented !! fav
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise