Photo 3444
Reflection
This is the Borden Park Pavilion which provides some great reflections of the parks scenery.
This was in the same park as the Deep Freeze Festival
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
6th February 2021 1:51pm
reflection
architecture
building
pavilion
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
This is very cool. I like that you've included the bench and human to show the size perspective.
February 9th, 2021
Andy Wood
ace
Looks like a snare drum!
February 9th, 2021
