Previous
Next
Reflection by bkbinthecity
Photo 3444

Reflection

This is the Borden Park Pavilion which provides some great reflections of the parks scenery.
This was in the same park as the Deep Freeze Festival
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mrs. Laloggie ace
This is very cool. I like that you've included the bench and human to show the size perspective.
February 9th, 2021  
Andy Wood ace
Looks like a snare drum!
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise