Sports Museum....Edmonton Grads

The Edmonton Grads Basketball team had it's beginning in 1912 as a high school team. When the players graduated in 1915 they wanted to keep playing. Their coach J Percy Page formed the Commercial Graduates Team.

The team began playing in numerous tournaments and quickly began piling up the wins.

In 1924 they participated in the Paris Summer Olympics. They went on to compete in other tournaments as well as the next 3 summer Olympics.

When the team disbanded in 1940 they had amassed a win loss record of 502-20

