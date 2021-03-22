Previous
The Ravine by bkbinthecity
Photo 3486

The Ravine

Good thing I took several pictures on my walk yesterday as today was windy with snow flurries.
So here are a few more pictures from my walkat the Whitemud Ravine Nature Reserve.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
