Photo 3486
The Ravine
Good thing I took several pictures on my walk yesterday as today was windy with snow flurries.
So here are a few more pictures from my walkat the Whitemud Ravine Nature Reserve.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
canada
landscape
alberta
edmonton
ravine
