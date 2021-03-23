Previous
I Went A Little Squirrely by bkbinthecity
Photo 3487

I Went A Little Squirrely

Along the path l came across this fellow enjoying quite a feast. He also was very cooperative when it came to taking his picture
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
955% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous collage, that must have been fun watching him.
March 24th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Super collage of him and he’s handsome too!
March 24th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a cutie! Great collage
March 24th, 2021  
