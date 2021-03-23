Sign up
Photo 3487
I Went A Little Squirrely
Along the path l came across this fellow enjoying quite a feast. He also was very cooperative when it came to taking his picture
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
park
,
ravine
Diana
ace
What a fabulous collage, that must have been fun watching him.
March 24th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Super collage of him and he’s handsome too!
March 24th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a cutie! Great collage
March 24th, 2021
