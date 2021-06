Remembering My Dad

My Dad passed away in 2003. Today would have been his 90th birthday. So l put this collage together.

Top left is the house in the town of Bentley, AB where my Dad was born. In 1931 it was the town hospital. Today it is a private residence.

Top right is my Dad in his late 20's.

Bottom left my parent's wedding September 5, 1959.

Bottom right a picture taken shortly before he passed away.