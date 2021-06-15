Previous
The Geese Are Growing by bkbinthecity
Photo 3571

The Geese Are Growing

We made our way to Hawrelak Park to check on the Geese. They certainly are growing. This collage will give you an idea of their progress
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
