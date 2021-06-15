Sign up
Photo 3571
The Geese Are Growing
We made our way to Hawrelak Park to check on the Geese. They certainly are growing. This collage will give you an idea of their progress
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
birds
,
park
,
geese
,
edmonton
