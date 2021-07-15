Previous
The Grass is not Green by bkbinthecity
Photo 3601

The Grass is not Green

This summer has been very hot and dry. The city decided to turn on the sprinklers at Hawrelak Park
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This has a very artistic touch with textures! Perhaps the sprinklers will help green things up a bit.
July 16th, 2021  
