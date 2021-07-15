Sign up
Photo 3601
The Grass is not Green
This summer has been very hot and dry. The city decided to turn on the sprinklers at Hawrelak Park
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3601
photos
372
followers
453
following
986% complete
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This has a very artistic touch with textures! Perhaps the sprinklers will help green things up a bit.
July 16th, 2021
