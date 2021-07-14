Previous
Framed by bkbinthecity
Photo 3600

Framed

Another one from Rutherford House. Walking the grounds l spotted the house between two trees
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
986% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot - nicely composed!
July 15th, 2021  
Donna
Very nice.
July 15th, 2021  
Tom ace
Nicely captured and framed
July 15th, 2021  
