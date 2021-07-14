Sign up
Photo 3600
Framed
Another one from Rutherford House. Walking the grounds l spotted the house between two trees
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3600
trees
house
architecture
building
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot - nicely composed!
July 15th, 2021
Donna
Very nice.
July 15th, 2021
Tom
ace
Nicely captured and framed
July 15th, 2021
