Photo 3609
At The Park
Today after running errands we went down to the park. It was nice watching all the activities going on
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ducks
,
park
,
people
,
geese
