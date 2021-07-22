Previous
Dinner and Dessert by bkbinthecity
Photo 3608

Dinner and Dessert

I don't post food shots very often but here was my choice from the menu at the Patio at the Macdonald Hotel.
For dinner l chose a pulled pork sandwich with a side of fries.
For dessert it was a waffle and ice cream.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
988% complete

moni kozi ace
That looks yummylicious!!!!
July 23rd, 2021  
Harbie ace
Looks super good!
July 23rd, 2021  
Hubregt Visser
looking good
July 23rd, 2021  
