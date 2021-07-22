Sign up
Photo 3608
Dinner and Dessert
I don't post food shots very often but here was my choice from the menu at the Patio at the Macdonald Hotel.
For dinner l chose a pulled pork sandwich with a side of fries.
For dessert it was a waffle and ice cream.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
moni kozi
ace
That looks yummylicious!!!!
July 23rd, 2021
Harbie
ace
Looks super good!
July 23rd, 2021
Hubregt Visser
looking good
July 23rd, 2021
