Photo 3638
The Race Is On
This weekend Edmonton was hosting the ITU World Triathlon.
Here are the cyclists in Hawrelak Park.
The gold went to Norway on the men's side and the United States took gold for the women.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3638
photos
368
followers
450
following
996% complete
View this month »
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
Tags
race
,
edmonton
,
triathlon
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like your pov
August 22nd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A great capture of this race. I admire cyclists so much!
August 22nd, 2021
Lee-Ann
Great shot
August 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That's a super shot!
August 22nd, 2021
