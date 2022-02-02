Sign up
Photo 3803
Winter Living...A Nice Hot Drink
Today's winter living picture found me in a local Tim Hortons. While waiting for my order I noticed a lady with her hot drink. Sitting there staring out the window.
Definitely a nice winter scene
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
2nd February 2022 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
coffee
,
restaurant
,
candid
,
shot
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful. Makes me think of a tasty hot chocolate I had a couple of winters ago, on our last winter holiday.
February 3rd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
Enjoy your hot drink 🙂
February 3rd, 2022
