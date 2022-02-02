Previous
Winter Living...A Nice Hot Drink by bkbinthecity
Photo 3803

Winter Living...A Nice Hot Drink

Today's winter living picture found me in a local Tim Hortons. While waiting for my order I noticed a lady with her hot drink. Sitting there staring out the window.
Definitely a nice winter scene
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
moni kozi ace
Wonderful. Makes me think of a tasty hot chocolate I had a couple of winters ago, on our last winter holiday.
February 3rd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
Enjoy your hot drink 🙂
February 3rd, 2022  
