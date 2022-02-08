Previous
Heart Month by bkbinthecity
Heart Month

Today l was busy dealing with a tenant moving out of the building we look after. So tonight when we were at West Edmonton Mall I spotted this heart of flowers and decided to make it my post for the day
8th February 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
1043% complete

