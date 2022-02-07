Previous
Windows by bkbinthecity
Photo 3808

Windows

These are the windows in the Confederation Lounge at the Hotel MacDonald. The exit leads out to the patio which is closed at the moment
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1043% complete

moni kozi ace
Wonderful space!
February 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
It looks like such an elegant place.
February 8th, 2022  
