The Chateau On The River by bkbinthecity
Photo 3814

The Chateau On The River

Otherwise known as the Hotel MacDonald. Melody surprised me with an early Valentines Day dinner tonight. I took a quick pic on our way home of the main entrance
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1044% complete

Diana ace
That looks like a lovely hotel, beautifully lit up. Hope you enjoyed your dinner.
February 14th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Lucky you!
February 14th, 2022  
