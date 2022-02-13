Sign up
Photo 3814
The Chateau On The River
Otherwise known as the Hotel MacDonald. Melody surprised me with an early Valentines Day dinner tonight. I took a quick pic on our way home of the main entrance
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3814
photos
361
followers
433
following
1044% complete
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
That looks like a lovely hotel, beautifully lit up. Hope you enjoyed your dinner.
February 14th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Lucky you!
February 14th, 2022
