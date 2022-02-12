Sign up
Photo 3813
The Bridge
Edmonton's High Level Bridge opened in 1913 allowing trains to cross back and forth over the river.
Trains would cross over on the top while vehicles would cross over below them
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
,
railway
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this wonderful bridge, love the b/w contrasts. Is it still in operation?
February 13th, 2022
