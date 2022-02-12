Previous
The Bridge by bkbinthecity
Photo 3813

The Bridge

Edmonton's High Level Bridge opened in 1913 allowing trains to cross back and forth over the river.
Trains would cross over on the top while vehicles would cross over below them
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1044% complete

Diana ace
What a great shot of this wonderful bridge, love the b/w contrasts. Is it still in operation?
February 13th, 2022  
