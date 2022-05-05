Previous
Friendly Conversation by bkbinthecity
Today l was walking downtown when l came across these folks sitting outside of a coffee Cafe on Jasper Avene. They all seemed to be enjoying their conversations and their coffee
Wylie ace
that looks like a bicycle helmet on the ground there, perhaps a cyclists hangout!
May 6th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's always a treat to get to sit outside having a coffee. Nice capture.
May 6th, 2022  
