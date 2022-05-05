Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3895
Friendly Conversation
Today l was walking downtown when l came across these folks sitting outside of a coffee Cafe on Jasper Avene. They all seemed to be enjoying their conversations and their coffee
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3895
photos
359
followers
428
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th May 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
candid
Wylie
ace
that looks like a bicycle helmet on the ground there, perhaps a cyclists hangout!
May 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's always a treat to get to sit outside having a coffee. Nice capture.
May 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close