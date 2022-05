Missing U

Back to my historical project. This the Jasper Block which was built in 1909. It stands on the Northside of Jasper Avene in the downtown core of Edmonton.

It was designed for commercial space on the ground floor and apartments above that.

Although the interior has been completely renovated the facade is original.

Today the ground floor is home to a local tavern the Rocky Mountain Icehouse. If you look closely the letter U is missing from the word Mountain