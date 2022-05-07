Sign up
Photo 3897
All the Ice is Gone
A few days ago I posted a picture of a duck in the water at Hawrelak Park with a fair amount of ice still there. Well after a few days of very warm weather the ice is all gone and l am sure that the ducks and Geese are a lot happier
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3897
photos
359
followers
420
following
1067% complete
View this month »
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
park
,
landscape
,
geese
