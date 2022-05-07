Previous
All the Ice is Gone by bkbinthecity
Photo 3897

All the Ice is Gone

A few days ago I posted a picture of a duck in the water at Hawrelak Park with a fair amount of ice still there. Well after a few days of very warm weather the ice is all gone and l am sure that the ducks and Geese are a lot happier
7th May 2022

