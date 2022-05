In Motion

This in the park from yesterday's post. This sculpture is entitled Esprit. It is honor of Alex Decoteau. He was Canada's first Indigenous Police Officer, WW I Veteran, Olympic Runner and the first inductee into the Edmonton Sports Hall of Fame.

The sculpture is an abstract concept of a man in mid-sprint.

As l posted this l realized that I am now in my twelfth year here on 365. Thanks to all of you who have faithfully followed my project and your encouraging comments