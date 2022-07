Stony Plain Murals.....The General Store

Jacob Miller's General Store and Post Office was a significant landmark in Stony Plain for many years.

Jacob was the towns first postmaster and second mayor.

They kept things in the family as Johnny Miller,Jacob's nephew, took over as postmaster after his uncle and held the position until 1964.

This is the original building that the store was located in and is the oldest building in Stony Plain