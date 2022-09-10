Previous
Remembering Her Majesty.....Classic London by bkbinthecity
Photo 4027

Remembering Her Majesty.....Classic London

Well I am back to my photos from a trip we took to England in 1990. I have decided to post some of these in light of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.
These two are pretty much classic shots to take when visiting London
Phil Howcroft ace
nice on Brian
September 11th, 2022  
