Remembering Her Majesty...The Headlines by bkbinthecity
Remembering Her Majesty...The Headlines

Today l picked up copies of the three newspapers we have here in Edmonton. I decided to share them with everyone. Tomorrow I will continue to post more pictures of the trip we took to England back in 1990
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

SandraD ace
It's so nice to see these headlines. Thank you for posting them.
September 10th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Great. All our papers sold out yesterday.
September 10th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's lovely to see how she was celebrated all over the world. Papers sold out in our small village yesterday. I'm going down early today to get mine!
September 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
A lovely tribute.
September 10th, 2022  
