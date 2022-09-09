Sign up
Photo 4026
Remembering Her Majesty...The Headlines
Today l picked up copies of the three newspapers we have here in Edmonton. I decided to share them with everyone. Tomorrow I will continue to post more pictures of the trip we took to England back in 1990
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
newspaper
,
page
,
front
,
headline
SandraD
ace
It's so nice to see these headlines. Thank you for posting them.
September 10th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Great. All our papers sold out yesterday.
September 10th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's lovely to see how she was celebrated all over the world. Papers sold out in our small village yesterday. I'm going down early today to get mine!
September 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
A lovely tribute.
September 10th, 2022
