Photo 4046
Amongst The Trees Day 2
Continuing west from yesterday's picture was taken leads us into Old Glenora which is home to many beautiful homes . Here is one of them
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
house
,
architecture
,
building
