Amongst The Trees by bkbinthecity
Photo 4045

Amongst The Trees

This shot was taken just before I got to the bridge. The tall building is one of Edmonton's newest condos. It is the Glenora Retirement Condos which recently opened
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

